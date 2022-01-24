Paramotor pilot fined for low flying at Hayling Island
A paramotor pilot has been fined for flying too low over a beach and buildings on the Hampshire coast.
Florin Olteanu was prosecuted for flying at a height less than 500 feet above the ground and water in the vicinity of Hayling Island.
He was found guilty of aviation offences and ordered to pay £3,000 at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said he had "repeatedly" flown close to people and buildings.
Residents of Hayling Island had reported the paramotor - a paraglider wing with a petrol-driven propeller that can be launched by a pilot from a standing start - regularly flying low along the seafront and over premises in early spring 2021.
Olteanu was prosecuted after a joint investigation by Havant Borough Council, Hampshire police and the CAA.
He was found to have been flying a height less than 500 ft (150m) above the ground and water and was fined £1,500 for breaching the Air Navigation Order 2016.
He was also ordered to pay £1,500 court costs.
The CAA said: "Mr Olteanu refused to heed warnings from the Havant Borough Council and flew his paramotor low along the beach and seashore, close to people and buildings, repeatedly.
"The rules in relation to low flying are clear and exist for the safety of everyone, and the Civil Aviation Authority will prosecute those who break the rules."
