Louise Smith death: Covid-19 restrictions 'could have prevented appropriate support'
A teenager killed in a "sexually-motivated" murder did not receive appropriate support after reporting being raped, a review has found.
Louise Smith, 16, was found dead at Havant Thicket, Hampshire, on 21 May - 13 days after she went missing.
Shane Mays, 30, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years in December, following a trial.
Hampshire Safeguarding Children Partnership said Covid-19 restrictions may have prevented Louise getting help.
Its report found Louise went to Hampshire Constabulary to report being raped by "one of her peers" a year before her death.
However, when officers told her no further action would be taken over the allegation, there was no supporting professional there to assist her.
The report states the "impact of Covid" could have been to blame.
Jon Chapman, independent scrutineer, said the force should "review its process when providing victims of rape and serious sexual assault with an investigative outcome".
During Mays' trial for her murder, Winchester Crown Court heard Louise had been living with him and his wife, Chazlynn Jane, after fighting with her mother.
Louise had a social worker and a Children and Families Assessment was being carried out at the time of her death because she "was considered at risk of homelessness".
The report said support from agencies involved in Louise's care "dissipated" as she moved from school to college.
It added she "had gone from a child who would readily engage with professionals to disengaging at college and no longer accessing the support offered".
The report said the involved agencies should have ensured a "co-ordinated response" to provide ongoing care and support.
In February 2021, the Court of Appeal rejected a bid to increase Mays' prison sentence after the Solicitor General claimed it was "unduly lenient".
Lord Justice Davis, sitting with two other judges, concluded the sentence should not be altered.
