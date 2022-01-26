Campaign to save skate park at Winchester River Park
- Published
A campaign to save a skate park has been launched.
More than 1,600 people have signed a petition to save the skate park at River Park Leisure Centre in Winchester.
The city council is planning to transfer the leisure centre site to the University of Southampton to allow the extension of the nearby Winchester School of Art campus.
But campaigners said the move would create a "significant risk".
They fear Winchester City Council would no longer be able to provide and improve facilities at the site.
Campaigners are asking the authority to remain in control of the skate park and ensure that young people in the city continue to have access to it.
Plans to transfer the land to the University of Southampton, under a 150-year lease, were approved by Winchester City Council at the end of last year.
But they were revoked earlier this week following complaints over the lack of consultation.
Residents have until 4 February to have their say on the proposals.
Councillor Kelsie Learney, cabinet member for housing and asset management, said: "I am disappointed that this step was not included in the original paper for decision."
She said the cabinet would consider any objection that would come forward in the coming days.
Conservative group leader Caroline Horrill called for an "open and transparent" approach.
"Residents and councillors should have their voices heard," she said.
A final decision is expected to be made in March.
