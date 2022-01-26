Mum elated as engagement ring found in three-day pond search
A woman was "absolutely elated" when she heard her engagement ring had been found after she accidentally lost it in a duck pond.
Melony Meredith was out with her son on Saturday at Whitchuch Silk Mill, which sits on the River Test in Hampshire.
As she was throwing food to the ducks, her engagement ring slipped off her finger and she "heard a splash".
Mill volunteers and metal detectorists came to her rescue and found the ring after three days of searching.
When she received the call to say it had been found, Mrs Meredith said: "I was absolutely elated. It was like winning the lottery, but perhaps better for sentimental reasons."
She added: "I was so shocked, we don't know each other, we're all strangers but it's just a good community feel and it restores your faith in humanity definitely.
"It's really touched our hearts and we're so grateful - I don't know how we could ever repay them to be honest."
Mill director Sue Tapliss said employee Marie Colgrave found the ring after she and volunteer Jane Eastman spent the morning searching.
Mrs Tapliss said: "This story has a happy ending. We are delighted the ring is now back on the hand of its owner. Thank you to everyone who helped find the ring."
