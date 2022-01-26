Hampshire County Council to trial sugar cane bollards
A council is thought to be the first in England to trial plastic bollards made from sugar cane on its pavements.
They are being installed by Hampshire County Council as a lower carbon alternative to the traditional concrete ones.
The council said the plant-based bollards are also lighter, easier to install and cheaper - costing £150 compared with £190 for concrete.
The trial is part of the council's effort to be carbon neutral by 2050.
The authority said the bollards were just as resilient in the event of a crash and do not splinter if they are hit by a vehicle, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
It added the sugar cane used to produce the bollards "is regulated and adheres to local and international standards of sustainability".
