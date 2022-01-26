Sandown Grand Hotel: Plans to refurbish derelict art deco building
A vacant art deco hotel on the Isle of Wight which has been the subject of a series of arson attacks is set to be refurbished.
Plans have been submitted to the island's council for work on the dilapidated Grand Hotel on Culver Parade, Sandown.
Its owner said they aim to restore the building to its 1938 glory.
The site has been plagued by a number of arson attacks in recent years, the latest being on 9 January in an annex.
A separate plan to demolish the outbuildings and build new holiday apartments was submitted to the council in November, but had to be revised when concerns were raised about the potential impact on the historic World War Two Pluto Pipeline, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The pipeline supplied fuel for the Allied forces during their push into France following the D-Day landings in 1944.
It has now been confirmed the old fuel pipes skirt round the hotel site, and its basement was not the location of the control centre.
Documents submitted by owner Nick Spyker said the vision was to return the building to "the original designer's concept and details".
Under the plans, the main building's walls would be painted and its hotel signs reinstalled, along with the demolition of ground floor extensions.
Art deco style windows and lobby steps would be added, while the original revolving timber door would be restored.
There is no mention of any plans to reopen the hotel.
