Some Portsmouth children 'never seen by dentist' due to NHS shortages
- Published
Some children in Portsmouth have never been seen by a dentist due to a severe shortage of NHS services in the city, according to a health watchdog.
Healthwatch Portsmouth chairman Roger Batterbury blamed "continuing delays" in the rollout of new practices.
He said there was also "no incentive" for existing surgeries to take on more NHS work.
It comes as NHS England announced a "dentistry push" focused on children and people with mental health issues.
The health service confirmed an extra £50m funding to improve provision across the country, including almost £7m for the South East.
The funding will be available for existing practices to offer extra appointments outside of normal hours.
'Forced to pay'
Sara Hurley, chief dental officer for England, said the extra money represented "unprecedented action" to boost dental services that were a "vital part of the NHS".
By the end of March 2021, 90 NHS dentists were operating in Portsmouth, a 26% fall on the previous year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service
Mr Batterbury said people desperate to access urgent NHS dental care in the city felt forced to pay for private dental treatment they could not afford.
With the Colosseum Dental chain closing three of its NHS surgeries in 2019 and Medika Dental in Southsea set to go private in April, difficulty accessing NHS treatment is expected to worsen, LDRS said.
Mr Batterbury said the pandemic had reduced availability further.
"The pressures have grown to the extent that people without the means to afford it are feeling that they are being forced to pay for private dental treatment for care they need urgently," he said.
"Some school-age children in the city have never been seen by a dentist for a check-up."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.