Horndean dog theft: Man arrested after pet snatched from boy

Published
Image caption,
Melchy was reunited with his owner the following morning after a social media campaign was shared thousands of times

A third person has been arrested over the theft of a pet dog from its teenage owner.

Border terrier Melchy was forcefully taken from 13-year-old Sam during a walk in Horndean, Hampshire, and bundled into a blue car on 3 August.

He was found in a local park and returned after doorbell camera footage of the theft was put on social media.

A 31-year-old man, from Farnborough, has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on bail.

Media caption,
Border terrier Melchy was taken in Horndean on Tuesday evening

Previously a 36-year-old man, from Paulsgrove, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and subsequently released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on bail.

