Cowes Floating Bridge to be out of service due to inspection
- Published
A chain ferry which has suffered a series of breakdowns will be out of service for another six weeks.
The £3.2m Floating Bridge 6, which returned to service in December, is due to have its five-yearly full safety inspection.
The vessel will be berthed at Wight Shipyard, in East Cowes, and taken to a dry dock facility in Falmouth.
It will be out of action from 7 March until 22 April, Isle of Wight Council said.
The inspection is being carried out by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and is a legal requirement.
The council said the passenger launch would be available while the vessel was not in service.
'Disappointed'
Councillor Phil Jordan said: "We knew this inspection was going to be needed, and to comply with the regulations it cannot be delayed any further.
"Obviously I am disappointed this will mean another break in service for Floating Bridge 6, but I can confirm this planned downtime is nothing to do with the existing issues we have been experiencing on the vessel.
"We will also take advantage of this chance to do some other routine works to the floating bridge, such as repainting, works to electrical systems and an update to the onboard CCTV.
"This will not extend the time of the inspection, but it will mean the vessel will not need to come out of service for these works at other times in the future."
Since it started service in May 2017, the £3.2m ferry has had numerous problems, including broken chains, excessive noise, and cars scraping their bumpers.
A Cabinet Office study recently criticised the vessel for having "several apparent design inadequacies".
The council has not ruled out ordering a replacement. Legal mediation involving the naval architects and shipbuilders is due to begin at the end of February.
