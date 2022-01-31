Southampton's Bedford Place: New plans for pedestrian areas
Detailed plans which could see the permanent closure of some city streets are set to be unveiled in March.
Carlton Place and Lower Banister Road in Southampton could become permanent pedestrian areas, while pavement build-outs could be used to slow traffic along Bedford Place under new plans.
The proposals are being drawn up ahead of a public consultation.
A final decision is expected to be taken in April, according to Southampton City Council.
The plans come as the initial closure and subsequent reopening of Bedford Place divided public opinion.
Bedford Place, Lower Banister Street and Carlton Place were closed to traffic during the first wave of the pandemic to allow outdoor seating for local restaurants and bars.
But retailers claimed the closure of Bedford Place hit trade and the road was reopened to traffic last summer.
However, the move proved to be controversial and prompted local residents, businesses and councillors to come together to work on new plans for the area.
Councillor Jeremy Moulton, cabinet member for growth, has said that a single view is now emerging and could see the permanent closure of Lower Banister Street and Carlton Place.
However, no final decision will be taken until after the end of a consultation, set to be launched in March.
If the proposals are approved, work would start this summer and the scheme would be completed by June 2023.
