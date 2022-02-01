BBC News

Man dies in Stockbridge crash after police pursuit

Police said the Ford Transit left the road and ended up in a field off Red Rice Road

A man involved in a police pursuit has died after the van he was driving left the road and crashed in a field.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers were pursuing a silver Ford Transit Connect on the A343 in Stockbridge on Sunday at about 23:00 GMT.

The van ended up in a field off Red Rice Road. The man from Hythe died in the ambulance en route to hospital.

The force said officers had been in the area responding to reports of a burglary in Monxton.

It has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

