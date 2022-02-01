Stagecoach helping police after woman dies in Portsmouth bus crash
A bus company has said it is working with police following the death of a woman who was hit by a bus.
The 18-year-old woman was struck by a bus in St George's Road, near Gunwharf Quays, at about 22.30 GMT on Saturday.
The pedestrian, from Gosport, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said no arrests had been made.
Stagecoach said it was "fully supporting" officers to establish the circumstances involved.
A spokesperson added: "Our thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of the woman involved in this incident."
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
