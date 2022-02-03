Portsmouth planning: Block of flats to replace Somers Road shops
The building of a five-storey block of flats will replace "something that is not beautiful, with something significantly better", a planning meeting has heard.
The redevelopment of two shops in Somers Road, Portsmouth, was unanimously approved by councillors.
The Sushi2Me and Somers Town grocery building will be replaced by 12 two-bedroom flats and one one-bedroom flat.
The site will have 15 parking spaces and storage space for bikes.
Members of Portsmouth City Council's planning committee gave the go ahead on Wednesday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Gerald Vernon-Jackson, the Liberal Democrat leader of the council, said: "This proposal looks at replacing something that is not beautiful, with something significantly better."
The proposals were submitted by Saxon UK Developments, which said they provided "sensitively designed new homes which will help to create a sustainable and vibrant new residential community".
A report by council planning officers said the benefits of the new development outweighed the shortfall in parking provision.
Conservative councillor Matt Atkins said: "In some areas of the city, we would be looking to enforce our parking standards to the full amount but I think in this particular location, given the type of accommodation, the one parking space per flat is a reasonable compromise.
"The rest of the plan will regenerate an area that does need it."
