Gosport rescue: Barking dog alerts owner to man in sea
A man has been rescued from the sea after a dog spotted him struggling and barked non-stop to alert its owner.
The man, in his mid-50s, fell from a tender, a small transport boat, at Royal Clarence Marina in Gosport on Saturday evening.
Due to stormy conditions and a strong tide, he was swept away 300m (985ft) towards Millennium Bridge.
The dog walker rang 999 after his pet would not stop barking as they crossed the bridge, alerting him to the man.
'Incredibly lucky'
The coastguard sent a marine police unit, coastguard rescue team and independent lifeboat service Gosport and Fareham Inshore Lifeboat Service (GAFIRS).
The man, found clinging to a post in the water, was pulled on to the police boat and treated for hypothermia by an ambulance crew.
GAFIRS coxswain James Baggott said: "He was incredibly lucky. Being in the water for 30 minutes at this time of year, in a storm force gale with the sea temperature as it is, he was very lucky to survive.
"He was swept away from the tender and left clinging to the pile - if the dog walker hadn't raised the alarm the consequences could have been very different."
