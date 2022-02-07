Havant A3(M) crash involving several cars leaves man dead
A man has died following a crash involving several cars on a dual carriageway.
The crash happened near Havant on the A3(M) southbound between junctions two and three at about 20:15 GMT on Sunday.
The man, aged in his 20s, died at the scene. Police said his next-of-kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.
The force has not given any details about how the man came to be on the road.
#A3M - Southbound remains CLOSED between J2/B2149 #Horndean and J3/B2150 #Waterlooville due to an RTI last night, delays in the surrounding areas, diversion is in place - follow solid diamond symbol. pic.twitter.com/VHyhtU5Kmr— ROMANSE (@ROMANSE) February 7, 2022
The dual carriageway was closed for in both directions overnight - the northbound carriageway re-opened earlier this morning.
The southbound carriageway remains closed with diversions in place.
Hampshire Constabulary has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
