Portsmouth Queen Alexandra Hospital's A&E to be revamped
- Published
Detailed plans for the £58m expansion of a hospital's emergency department have been unveiled.
The multi-storey staff car park at the A&E department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth is to be replaced with a new building.
The move would increase capacity and allow staff to work "more efficiently".
The site would have walk-in entrances to the urgent care and paediatric centres and an ambulance-only entrance for more seriously ill patients.
This would cater for an increased number of vehicles, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The replacement of the car park with a new three-storey building was approved in principle last summer.
But detailed proposals for the new site have recently been submitted to Portsmouth City Council.
A final decision is expected to be taken by April and construction work could begin in the autumn.
AD Architects, the architects behind the project, said the new site would support Portsmouth Hospital University NHS Trust in delivering "effective care into the future".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.