Basingstoke deaths: Jury hears murdered woman's 999 call
A jury has heard a 999 recording of a woman pleading for her life as she and her husband were stabbed to death.
Stanley Elliott, 53, denies murdering 61-year-old Geoffrey Hibbert and his wife Michelle, 29, last June.
Winchester Crown Court heard Mr Elliot was babysitting while the couple went out in Reading, Berkshire.
They returned to a property in Buckland Avenue, Basingstoke, in the early hours of 20 June, where he attacked them, the court was told.
Sarah Jones QC, prosecuting, said: "Someone who they thought was a friend, someone who they had trusted... Stan Elliot, has turned on them and had savagely murdered them."
In a 999 call made by Mrs Hibbert, using the defendant's mobile phone, she was heard telling the operator: "Someone has just stabbed me and stabbed my husband."
Mrs Hibbert added: "You have got to come soon or my husband is going to get killed."
She was then heard screaming before shouting: "No, no, please."
The jury was also shown police body-worn video footage captured by the first officers to arrive at the scene.
Ms Jones previously told the court Mr Elliott, from Sherborne St John, Hampshire, might have become angry in connection with a £28,000 burglary at a bingo hall that Mr Hibbert had been accused of committing.
The victim had been due to appear in court accused of being involved in the break-in at Buzz Bingo in Basingstoke, because his mobile phone was found at the scene.
Ms Jones said that a court document showing that Mr Hibbert claimed to have lent his phone to Mr Elliott at the time of the burglary was found by police investigating the double murder in a bin at the victim's home.
The trial continues.
