Wessex DriveAbility in Southampton reopens after car thefts
- Published
A charity that helps disabled drivers has reopened its assessment centre three months after thieves targeted its fleet of specially adapted cars.
Five vehicles were taken from Wessex DriveAbility's site in Kent Road, Southampton, on 9 November.
The charity said the break-in had meant drivers seeking independence were denied "vital support", but thanked those who have now helped it reopen.
Police have been asked for an update on their investigation into the thefts.
The theft of the cars, which are are used to assess and help disabled drivers looking to get on back on the road, prompted a swell of support from businesses connected with the charity.
Rachel Odell, Wessex DriveAbility centre manager, said: "Through kind equipment donations from Jeff Gosling Hand Controls, Lodgesons, Elap and Kivi, we are back clinically assessing and signposting disabled drivers.
"With the demand for our services already stretched due to the pandemic, this theft could not have come at a worse time.
"However, with help from companies such as Chapman Car Care, we have been able to get back on our feet. We are all so appreciative."
