Prince Charles to unveil statue of Licoricia of Winchester

The statue will stand in Jewry Street, where Licoricia was known to have lived

A statue of Licoricia of Winchester is to be unveiled by The Prince of Wales.

The medieval Jewish businesswoman was a money lender and single parent in the Hampshire city. She was murdered in 1277 but no-one was ever convicted.

The life-sized bronze statue, by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, shows Licoricia with her youngest son holding her hand.

Hampshire County Council has warned drivers of road closures while the unveiling takes place.

People wishing to watch have been asked to gather at The Arc in Jewry Street from 11:30 GMT. Roads around the area will be shut off to traffic until 16:00 GMT.

The statue will stand in Jewry Street, where Licoricia was known to have lived.

Her wealth contributed to the building of Westminster Abbey and helped bankroll three English kings.

The statue's plinth will have the words from Leviticus 19:18, "Love thy neighbour as thyself", inscribed in both English and Hebrew.

It will be blessed by Ephraim Mirvis, chief rabbi of the UK and Commonwealth.

After the unveiling, Prince Charles will attend a civic reception at The Great Hall in Castle Avenue.

