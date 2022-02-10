Marwell Zoo shuts some areas amid bird flu outbreak fear
Some areas of a zoo have been closed as part of precautionary measures following a nearby outbreak of bird flu.
Marwell in Hampshire has temporarily closed its tropical house and walkthrough aviaries to the public.
The decision follows a confirmed case of avian influenza near Bishop's Waltham.
The zoo is currently free of the virus and said the new measures were "precautionary".
Avian flu, also known as bird flu, is a type of influenza that spreads among birds.
Earlier this month, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said that samples taken from poultry at a site near Bishop's Waltham contained the highly contagious H5N1 virus.
A 3km (1.86-mile) protection zone, which places restrictions on birds being moved, and a 10km (6.2-mile) surveillance zone were introduced.
Marwell is currently within the 10km radius surveillance zone and said the new measures taken were to keep its birds safe and prevent any potential spread of the disease.
Additional hand sanitisers, foot mats and foot dips have been put in place across the site.
James Cretney, Marwell's chief executive, said the outbreak came just as the zoo was trying to recover from the pandemic.
"This couldn't have come at a worse time for us," he added.
Mr Cretney said the news would be "disappointing" for many guests but the welfare of the zoo's bird collection was a "priority".
The UK's chief veterinary officer has previously issued a plea urging poultry keepers to play their part in stopping the spread of the disease.
Risk to human health is considered to be low, but a rare case of a person catching the disease was reported in the south west of England in January.
