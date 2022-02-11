Basingstoke crash: Tribute to 'beautiful boy' Reid Logue
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "loving, caring and funny" 23-year-old who died in a crash in Hampshire.
Motorist Reid Logue was involved in the collision between a blue Ford Focus and a Honda Civic in Roman Road at the junction of Roman Way, Basingstoke, at about 18:53 GMT on 8 January.
Mr Logue, from Basingstoke, died in hospital one week later. Three other people were also treated.
A woman, 34, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
'Absolutely heartbroken'
She was also questioned on two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released pending further inquiries.
In a statement, Mr Logue's family said: "Reid was the most loving, caring and funniest son and brother.
"Reid will be dearly missed by all wider family and friends. He had an infectious smile, an incredible personality and a heart of gold.
"We are absolutely heartbroken that our beautiful boy has been taken so early, we love you forever and always Reidy boy."
Police have failed to confirm which vehicle Mr Logue was in and are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.
