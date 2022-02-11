Southampton St Mary's Leisure Centre set for closure despite objections
- Published
A leisure centre is set to be closed despite hundreds of objections.
St Mary's Leisure Centre in Southampton is expected to shut and the building sold in a move that could see Southampton City Council make £810,000.
The vast majority of residents who responded to a consultation over the plans said the closure would have a negative impact on the local community.
The council pledged to invest in the community but said the centre did not have a "viable future".
The authority said the Grade II listed building had significant structural and maintenance issues.
According to an official report, work would cost the council almost £400,000, in addition to £148,000 to operate the centre each year.
The report also revealed that 86% of the 1,758 residents who had their say on the plans thought the closure would have a negative impact on local people.
'No viable future'
But when asked what consideration the council had given to residents' opinions, cabinet member for finance John Hannides, said people's views had been "taken onboard" but several factors - such as the state of the building and the cost to repair it - would also have to be considered.
"If you are going to pay a significant amount of public money you have to be able to justify where you are spending it... and St Mary's Leisure Centre does not have a long-term viable future," he said.
He said that no investment had been made to improve the centre over the past 10 years when Labour was in control of the authority.
Last week, campaigners called on the Tory-run council to save the leisure centre from closure after describing a proposed £190,000 pay off to its chief executive as a "complete insult".
But the council stressed that the two issues were "completely different".
The authority has pledged to use the revenue from the sale of the building to support existing community groups and facilities but further details are yet to be revealed.
It also said it would look into whether affordable housing could be built at the site.
A final decision will be taken by full council on 23 February.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.