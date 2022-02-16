Southampton 20mph speed limits for parts of city
Plans to impose 20mph speed limits across the majority of Southampton neighbourhoods have been unveiled.
Fourteen areas in the city could see speed limits on their roads reduced by 2023.
Southampton City Council said the move - which is expected to cost about £1m - would help improve road safety.
A series of public consultations will be held in the coming months, with the first planned for Bassett East and the Flowers Estate area from Friday.
The speed limits will be implement on residential roads.
Councillor Jeremy Moulton, cabinet member for growth, said the initiative would set "a clear precedent" that would see 20mph limits "become the norm" for the city's residential streets.
The proposals follow an initial survey which resulted in requests for lower speed limits across 47 streets or areas, the council added.
Other areas set to be consulted include:
- West of Bassett
- Bitterne Park
- Highfield and Portswood
- Townhill Park
- Shirley and Freemantle
- Polygon and Banister Park
- Woolston and Itchen
- North of Peartree
- South of St Denys
- Hollybrook
- Sholing
- City centre
