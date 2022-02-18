Aldershot man charged with seven terrorism offences
- Published
A man has been charged with terrorism offences relating to extreme right-wing ideology, police have said.
Charles Cannon is accused of seven counts of possessing documents likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
The 20-year-old from Aldershot in Hampshire was arrested following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 9 March.
