Storm Eunice: Tributes to Jack Bristow after tree fall death
A young father died when a tree fell on his truck as he helped to clear up after Storm Eunice, an MP has said.
Jack Bristow, 23, was in his vehicle in Alton, Hampshire, when he was killed amid the strong winds on Friday.
Tributes to Mr Bristow, from Sutton Courtenay in Oxfordshire, were paid in parliament by his constituency MP, and business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.
Mr Kwarteng said the father-of-one's death was a reminder of the "real human costs" of extreme weather.
David Johnston, who was Mr Bristow's constituency MP, spoke in the House of Commons to describe what had happened as he asked Mr Kwarteng to pass on his condolences.
"He'd been using his truck to help with the aftermath of the storm down in Hampshire when a tree fell on it," Mr Johnston said.
"He was only 23 years old and had a one-year-old son."
Mr Kwarteng told Mr Johnston he was "very, very sorry to hear about the fate" of Mr Bristow.
Mr Bristow was among three people in England to die in the storm, which also resulted in millions of homes losing power and widespread damage.
