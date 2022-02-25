Hampshire gang jailed for 'audacious' ATM explosion raids
- Published
A gang of five men who blew up cash machines and burgled homes in a series of "audacious" raids have been jailed.
Their "brazen spree" across Hampshire, Dorset and Surrey saw them steal high-powered cars, cash, jewellery and other goods worth £1.2m, police said.
Ringleader David Hughes and his accomplices pleaded guilty to conspiring to cause an explosion, as well as to steal and to burgle.
Hughes, 31, from Hook, was jailed at Winchester Crown Court for 17 years.
The four other men received sentences between six years and eight months, and 13 years and six months.
Hampshire Constabulary said the gang "shamelessly put people's lives at risk" as they attempted to blow open 14 ATMs between 2019 and 2020.
However, despite the raiders only being successful on three of those occasions, they caused more than £255,000 in damage and other resulting losses, the force said.
"They would break open the machine, before pumping gas in using a hose and then igniting it in the hope of causing a violent explosion to gain access to the money held inside," a statement from police said.
Police said the men had also stolen a one-year-old French bulldog during their crime spree. The pet has now been returned to its owner.
Det Insp Steve Court said: "These five men gave no thought for the residents of the homes they were burgling or the danger they were putting people in when exploding ATMs.
"Their only thought was to feed their own greed, no matter the cost, both monetary and emotionally, to the hard-working business owners whose properties they damaged, to the residents of the addresses they burgled, and to the family who thought they had lost their beloved pet."
The men convicted:
- David Patrick Hughes, 31, of Street End Close, Hook, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to steal, conspiring to burgle and conspiring to cause an explosion. He was jailed for 17 years.
- Adam Jones, 31, of Little Abshot Road, Fareham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause an explosion, two counts of conspiracy to steal, and conspiracy to burgle. Jones also pleaded guilty to failing to disclose a a mobile phone PIN number. He was jailed for 13 and a half years.
- Colin Golding, 26, of Reading Road, Farnborough, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause an explosion, conspiracy to steal, and conspiracy to burgle. He was jailed for nine years.
- Cameron Chivers, 24, of Lydgate Road, Southampton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause an explosion, two counts of conspiracy to steal, and conspiracy to burgle. He was jailed for eight years and four months.
- Jesse Matthews, 21, of Coniston Road, Bordon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause an explosion and conspiracy to steal. He was jailed for six years and eight months.
