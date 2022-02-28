Platinum Jubilee: Ventnor Comic Jazz Band set for royal pageant
A carnival jazz band dating back more than 100 years has been chosen to take part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
Ventnor Comic Jazz Band, from the Isle of Wight, will represent southern England in the celebration of the Queen's reign in central London in June.
The band originated with island soldiers performing as a "mop brigade" in 1894.
Member Bob Trowbridge said they were "thrilled to bits" to be invited.
The popular band appears at most of the Isle of Wight's annual carnivals and other major events.
Mr Trowbridge said the group had been contacted by organisers of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the end of last year but had to keep the invite a secret.
"It really came out of the blue - it feels a great thrill and honour to be representing the south of England.
"We'll give it our best shot," he added.
He said in terms of repertoire for the pageant, the band would "stick to what we know".
"It's good marching music - When the Saints go Marching in, Roll out the barrel," he said.
The band originated with the Isle of Wight Rifle Volunteers, who dressed in weird costumes, and performed comic drill displays using mops instead of guns at the end of the 19th Century.
In 1911 they formed a "Comic Band" which has performed ever since, wearing outlandish costumes and playing well-known tunes on a variety of instruments, some home-made.
Despite its long history, it is believed that the Queen`s Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be the first time the band has performed off the island.
The band plans to take 50 members to the capital for the event.
Marching bands, troops and veterans will take part in spectacular street pageant, capping four days of events marking the Queen's 70-year reign.
