Shrove Tuesday: Annual pancake race at Winchester Cathedral

Published


Participants completed the race in fancy dress

Hundreds of people have watched as the annual Shrove Tuesday pancake race took place at Winchester Cathedral.

Organised by Winchester Rotary and Winchester Cathedral, teams competed against each other in a fancy dress, relay-race to celebrate Shrove Tuesday.

Each participant had to cover a distance of 38m (125ft) whilst flipping the pancakes at three different points, before handing over to the next team member.

Prizes were awarded to the fastest and best dressed teams.

The race, which has been going for four years, returned to the cathedral after being a virtual event in 2021, due to the pandemic.

All profits from this year's event will go to the Winchester Rotary President's charity which this year, is Friends of the Family.



Winchester Cathedral Chorister boys took part in the race


Participants had to flip the pancake a minimum of 30cm


Participants raced against each other in teams of four


The Mayor of Winchester and Winchester City Councillors attended the race


All the participants were provided with frying pans and pancakes


Chorister Boys of Winchester Cathedral won the race

