Shrove Tuesday: Annual pancake race at Winchester Cathedral
Hundreds of people have watched as the annual Shrove Tuesday pancake race took place at Winchester Cathedral.
Organised by Winchester Rotary and Winchester Cathedral, teams competed against each other in a fancy dress, relay-race to celebrate Shrove Tuesday.
Each participant had to cover a distance of 38m (125ft) whilst flipping the pancakes at three different points, before handing over to the next team member.
Prizes were awarded to the fastest and best dressed teams.
The race, which has been going for four years, returned to the cathedral after being a virtual event in 2021, due to the pandemic.
All profits from this year's event will go to the Winchester Rotary President's charity which this year, is Friends of the Family.
There's been some fantastic pancake flipping in today's races!— Winchester Cathedral (@WinCathedral) March 1, 2022
All are welcome to come to the Cathedral Outer Close to cheer on the contestants. Racing ends at 2pm 🏅
Pancakes are available to purchase if you're looking for a lunch time treat 🥞@WinchRotary pic.twitter.com/L0jpGKKJsn
