Border collie puppies and dog stolen in Bramshaw farm burglary
- Published
Ten border collie puppies and a breeding dog have been stolen during a burglary at a farm.
It is believed up to seven people attempted to break in to farm buildings at Parsonage Farm in Bramshaw, Hampshire, shortly before 02:00 GMT.
Hampshire Constabulary said employees had returned from lambing to find the dogs had been taken.
Officers have appealed for information from anyone who saw anything suspicious or sees puppies advertised for sale.
It is thought the intruders were attempting to locate farm machinery.
In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said the burglary would have a "significant impact on the local rural community".
"We are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or perhaps caught any people or vehicles in the vicinity on CCTV to come forward," the force added.
"It is likely that these puppies will be sold via online websites and platforms, so we are asking residents to be aware in case they see a litter of border collie puppies being advertised locally at a cut-down price."
