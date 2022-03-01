Southampton's Bedford Place area set for road closures and square
Plans for a new square and permanent road closures in a Hampshire city have been unveiled.
Carlton Place in Southampton could be closed to traffic with a square planned for its junction with Upper and Lower Bannister Street.
Pavement build-outs are instead set to be used to slow traffic along Bedford Place.
The £1.2m project led by Southampton City Council will be subject to a public consultation in the summer.
The plans come as the initial closure and subsequent reopening of Bedford Place divided public opinion.
Bedford Place, Lower Banister Street and Carlton Place were closed to traffic during the first wave of the pandemic to allow outdoor seating for local restaurants and bars.
But retailers claimed the closure of Bedford Place hit trade and the road was reopened to traffic last summer.
However, the move proved to be controversial and prompted local residents, businesses and councillors to come together to work on new plans for the area.
The new proposals will reinforce a wider 20mph speed limit planned for the Polygon area.
The temporary barriers currently in use on Carlton Place would also be replaced with permanent alternatives as part of the scheme.
Councillor Jeremy Moulton, cabinet member for growth, said the authority recognises the benefits the scheme has for residents and businesses.
Caroline French, the managing director of W.J. French & Son on Bedford Place, described the plans as an exciting opportunity to invest in the area and attract new footfall.
