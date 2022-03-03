BBC News

In pictures: World Book Day costumes mark 25th anniversary

Published
Image caption,
Harry Futter, from Bicester, pulled out all the stops with this Mr Tickle costume

It's World Book Day - with many children dressing up and heading to school as their favourite book characters.

World Book Day is an international event that celebrates reading and books, and started 25 years ago.

From animal characters, to classic tales, a cabbage-loving granny and even Mr Men - here are some of your brilliant pictures of your World Book Day costumes.

Image source, Sherborne Primary School
Image caption,
Headteacher Ian Bartle at Sherborne Primary School dressed as Cruella Deville, and all his staff dressed as the dalmatians
Image caption,
Zariyah, from Southampton, as Little Red Riding Hood
Image caption,
Here is Lottie, 7, from Totton, looking magical as Hermione Granger from Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets
Image caption,
Huey-Jay, 10, and Dakota-Skye, 11, from Sherborne, dressed up as CatKid and Daisy Wells from the Murder Most Unladylike series
Image caption,
Robin Hood and the very hungry caterpillar... aka Albie and Mabel from Wareham
Image caption,
Megan, 8, from Farnborough, is Gangsta Granny, complete with inflatable walking stick

Related Topics