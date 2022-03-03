In pictures: World Book Day costumes mark 25th anniversary
It's World Book Day - with many children dressing up and heading to school as their favourite book characters.
World Book Day is an international event that celebrates reading and books, and started 25 years ago.
From animal characters, to classic tales, a cabbage-loving granny and even Mr Men - here are some of your brilliant pictures of your World Book Day costumes.
