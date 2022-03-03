Southampton hospital's iMRI scanner to improve brain surgery
A £2m medical scanner designed to give surgeons a greater chance of removing brain tumours quickly in children is to be installed at a hospital.
It is hoped the iMRI suite could be in place at Southampton Children's Hospital (SCH) by the summer.
The Murray Parish Trust started a campaign two years ago in partnership with SCH to raise the money needed.
The device will allow surgeons to scan as they go to hopefully remove tumours in a single operation.
The hospital said currently nearly half of all children need between two and four operations when removing tumours.
The Murray Parish Trust said it was "vital" to have this treatment available close to home.
'Best chance of survival'
Jim and Sarah, trust founders, said: "Southampton Children's Hospital has an unusually large reach, serving nine counties across the south of England and the Isle of Wight, and so we can't overemphasise its importance.
"The iMRI suite will allow our surgeons to give them immediate access to the leading technology here in the south, giving them the best chance of survival and recovery."
They founded the trust in 2014 following the loss of their first daughter, who spent almost half of her life at SCH's Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.
Their aim is to advance paediatric emergency medicine, ensuring children affected by major trauma receive the best care.
This recent campaign is their second successful large fundraising effort after helping fund a £5.1m children's emergency and trauma department at the hospital.