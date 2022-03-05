Police plan to put brakes on car meet in Southampton
"Robust" plans are in place to curb an unauthorised car meet in a city centre.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers, mobile and static cameras and drones were poised after it learned of plans for the meet in Southampton.
The force said it was acting in response to similar meets, including one held in January in three locations, Rownhams, Havant and Portsmouth.
This meet saw more than 1,500 people and 400 cars congregate, with cars reaching speeds of 130mph (209 km/h).
Acting Supt Ricky Dhanda said: "We will not allow such behaviour to go unchallenged and have a robust plan in place with resources allocated to it.
"The public's safety is always our priority and we will take any action necessary to put a stop to dangerous driving, risky manoeuvres and any associated anti-social behaviour.
"If you drive dangerously, whether that's through speeding, racing or drifting close to bystanders, then we can take action - including seizing your car and arrest."
The force added dispersal notices would be also used if necessary.
