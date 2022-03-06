Man in dinghy in near miss with Southampton-bound container ship
- Published
A video of a man's dramatic escape from the path of a container ship has been captured on a mobile phone.
Harvey, 16, was on a ferry travelling to Southampton from the Isle of Wight when he spotted a man in a dinghy in the path of a container ship.
He said: "I saw him trying to start his engine. He jumped overboard and swam."
The Harbour Authority for Southampton Water said the man was recovered from the water by a patrol boat and taken to hospital after treatment for shock.
Harvey, from Shalfleet, added he initially spotted the dinghy when he went on deck to get a closer look at the passing container ship.
He said the man escaped the ship's path "about 15 seconds before" it would have struck the dinghy.
He said he watched "feeling sick" as the man "was swimming for his life to the other dinghy - we could see he was getting sucked back to the ship."
"The ferry went into a man overboard procedure and they were looking to take the man onboard," he said.
The Harbour Authority for Southampton Water said it was "investigating a near miss involving a large container ship and a small RIB".
A spokeswoman for ferry firm Red Funnel said the crew onboard Red Osprey had also mustered a rescue boat and were on standby, but their assistance was not required.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.