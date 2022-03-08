Isle of Wight fire: Person manages to escape as blaze destroys bungalow
- Published
The occupant of a house managed to escape unharmed as a fire ripped through a bungalow.
Smoke was seen pouring out of the front door of the property in Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight, at 07:44 GMT.
The person managed to get out before fire crews arrived but had to be treated with oxygen by paramedics.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire service said the bungalow suffered 80% damage from the fire.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.