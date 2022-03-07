Isle of Wight NHS staff leaving over lack of halal meat
- Published
NHS bosses are appealing to Isle of Wight businesses to stock halal meat in a bid to help retain health staff.
Muslims make up less than 0.4% of the island's population and no butcher sells halal meat, a cornerstone of the Islamic faith, to the public.
Dr Syed Asim Ali Mukhtar said the NHS was "struggling" to keep staff who felt cultural needs were not catered for.
He said Muslim staff members were having to travel to the mainland for food shopping.
'Doesn't make sense'
The Isle of Wight NHS Trust, which carries out overseas recruitment, took on 35 international doctors in 2021, mainly from the Middle East, South Asia and North Africa.
The trust has its own race equality network and since last August the hospital canteen labels halal food for staff.
Halal is Arabic for permissible. Halal food is that which adheres to Islamic law, as defined in the Koran.
Dr Mukhtar, acute medical lead at St Mary's Hospital in Newport, said three Muslim doctors have already decided to leave the island and a further three, who are reaching the end of their fixed-term contracts, are unlikely to stay.
"Can you imagine planning your weekend just so you can go and buy meat in Southampton or Portsmouth? It doesn't make sense," he said.
"We end up losing a lot of people because we are not able to cater to their simple needs - halal food is something that should be available.
"We need to step up and integrate these people into society and at the end of the day, understand their cultural needs."
While halal meat is readily available on the mainland, there is only one wholesale stockist on the Isle of Wight which does not sell to the general public.
