Aquind seeks legal challenge over cross-Channel cable plan
- Published
A company is mounting a legal challenge to the government's decision to reject plans for a £1.2bn electricity link between England and France.
Aquind Ltd has confirmed it is seeking permission for a judicial review of the decision taken by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng earlier this year.
The company wanted to lay cables through Portsmouth to Normandy.
But the proposal was rejected after objections from residents, campaigners and politicians.
Mr Kwarteng said he was not satisfied "more appropriate alternatives to the proposed route" had been fully considered.
But Aquind said it did not agree with the decision or the rationale behind it, and it has now applied for a judicial review.
"The matter is now with the courts," it said in a statement.
Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has said the move "changes nothing".
"The facts remain that it would bring untold disruption to our city, but offers no clear local benefits," he added.
Aquind has previously said the planned 2GW interconnector could supply up to 5% of the UK's energy needs.
The company - which is part-owned by Russian-born Victor Fedotov - and another of his businesses, have donated £700,000 to 34 Conservative MPs since the Aquind project began, the BBC Panorama programme reported in October.
Another director, Ukrainian-born Alexander Temerko, has donated a further £700,000 to the party.
Lawyers for Aquind and Mr Temerko previously said their donations were "entirely lawful, properly declared and have not been made in return for any special treatment".
Mr Fedotov said that he "has never had any interest in British politics and has operated in an open and transparent manner".
The Conservative Party said fundraising was a legitimate activity and did not influence political policy.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.