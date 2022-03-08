'Winchester prison staff seek shelter in chapel after yard incident'
Prison staff came close to losing control of an exercise yard and were forced to seek safety in the building's chapel, the BBC has been told.
Inmates at HMP Winchester were locked in their cells while wardens retreated to the place of safety following the incident on 27 February.
The staff then passed a vote of no confidence in the Hampshire jail's senior management.
The Prison Service said the incident "was resolved swiftly".
BBC sources said it was the result of "perilously low" staffing levels.
Mark Fairhurst, national chair of the Prison Officers' Association (POA), said it was "a shame" that senior managers at the prison have not taken on board concerns raised by the staff "consistently" over the last few weeks.
"Ignoring concerns doesn't make them go away and it's just a shame it's come to this," he added.
Last October, a report by the prison's Independent Monitoring Board found during the pandemic HMP Winchester had high levels of violence and an "underlying volatile atmosphere".
The Ministry of Justice told the BBC the need for further strong action had been recognised and violence among prisoners had fallen significantly since the time covered by the report.
The Prison Service said the incident last week "was resolved swiftly at HMP Winchester by skilled prison officers".
It added: "We are committed to retaining staff and providing a safe environment for them the develop their careers.
"Governors at HMP Winchester are already introducing an enhanced overtime scheme while filling temporary vacancies from other prisons."
The service also said no injuries were caused to prison staff and plans had been approved to improve staffing.
