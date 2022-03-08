Covid: Saga Spirit of Adventure cruise returns to Southampton after outbreak
A cruise ship travelling from the UK to the Caribbean has been forced to turn around because of positive Covid-19 cases on board.
The Spirit of Adventure set sail on 22 February for a 35-day cruise, but is returning to Southampton.
A Saga spokesperson refused to confirm the number of cases but said the ship was returning because of strict entry requirements in the Caribbean.
They said all customers on board would receive a full refund.
The over-50s only cruise, dubbed by Saga as "A Caribbean Spring", was set to visit Azores, Antigua, Anguilla, Tortola, Port Royal, Grand Turk and Bermuda.
'Difficult decision'
However, the ship has turned around in the Atlantic Ocean after only visiting the Portuguese-controlled Azores due to a coronavirus outbreak on board.
A Saga spokesperson said a "limited number of guests" were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.
They explained "strict Covid-19 entry requirements" in the Caribbean meant they had made the "difficult decision" to return to the UK.
The spokesperson added: "The safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority and we value the long-term relationship we have with them.
"We, like everyone else in the cruise industry, are learning to live with Covid."
The holiday company's coronavirus policy requires passengers to be fully vaccinated and each guest is transported to the ship via private chauffeur, where they are then tested before departure.
It is currently unable to confirm the number of people on board but the Spirit of Adventure can take up to 987 passengers and has 540 crew members at maximum capacity.
