Solo Atlantic Hamble rower reaches £50k charity goal
- Published
A solo rower who is making his way across the Altantic Ocean has achieved his fundraising goal of £50,000.
Jack Jarvis from Hamble, Hampshire, is rowing 4,500 nautical miles (8,334km) from Portugal to South Florida.
Thanking those who have supported him, the 28-year-old said: "I'm chuffed to bits - I'm going to go real fast now with this extra motivation."
He has taken on the feat for charity brainstrust after his grandfather, "Budgie", died from a brain tumour.
Will Jones, CEO of the Isle of Wight charity, said: "We are so grateful for Jack's commitment to raising money for brainstrust, and to everyone else back on dry land who has stood behind Jack by donating, fundraising and cheering him on.
"Every pound Jack raises makes sure that people do not have to face a brain tumour diagnosis alone, and that people get the support and advice they need."
Mr Jarvis, an army soldier who set off on 3 December, has been at sea for 95 days. He is about to pass Barbados and is set to arrive in South Florida in about three weeks.
He said he was keeping motivated with audio books and music.
When he reached the halfway point he received a surprise boost when ex-footballer David Beckham sent him good luck a video message.
During the day he rows for about 15 hours with breaks to refuel himself with freeze-dried meals and snacks.
At night he puts out a parachute anchor to hold the boat in its position allowing around a four-hour period to sleep.
He is believed to be the only person to ever attempt this particular route across the Atlantic Ocean, and hopes to become a Guinness World Record holder if he completes it.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.