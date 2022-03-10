BBC News

Bevois rape: Man appears in court charged with attack on woman

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Mr Bedwell is due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 4 April

A man has appeared in court charged with three sex offences including the rape of a woman in her 20s.

Matthew Bedwell, 29, of Mullen Close, Southampton, appeared at West Hampshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He is accused of raping the woman at a property in Bevois on Monday and further counts of assault by penetration and sexual assault.

Mr Bedwell was remanded in custody and will next appear at Southampton Crown Court on 4 April.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics