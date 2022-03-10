Bevois rape: Man appears in court charged with attack on woman
A man has appeared in court charged with three sex offences including the rape of a woman in her 20s.
Matthew Bedwell, 29, of Mullen Close, Southampton, appeared at West Hampshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He is accused of raping the woman at a property in Bevois on Monday and further counts of assault by penetration and sexual assault.
Mr Bedwell was remanded in custody and will next appear at Southampton Crown Court on 4 April.
