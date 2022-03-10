Southampton rape: Man arrested after woman attacked in park
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with a rape in a park.
The woman, aged 18, was assaulted in Riverside Park, Southampton, shortly before 23:30 GMT on Tuesday, Hampshire Constabulary said.
A 25-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody.
The woman is being supported by specialist officers. Extra police patrols are being carried out in the park.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.