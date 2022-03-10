Penny Mordaunt and Portsmouth News Ukraine donations to be shipped
- Published
A haul of life-saving kit will be sent to Ukraine this week after donations were given to a campaign led by an MP and a newspaper.
Penny Mordaunt, the MP for Portsmouth North, launched the appeal on 1 March with the Portsmouth News following the Russian invasion.
It has been supported by other charities, including Portsmouth-based Forgotten Veterans UK (FVUK).
Other Hampshire MPs, including Caroline Nokes are also collecting donations.
Ms Mordaunt said constituents and charities have been "so generous" in donating items including full body armour, helmets and medical equipment.
She said she expects the donations to be sent to Ukraine either later on Thursday or Friday.
Amazing result. @portsmouthnews and their staff deserve a very large pat on the back. We’ve taken over their office and it now looks like HMS Nelson stores. Thanks for putting up with all the disruption and for your help with this appeal. https://t.co/oMcsUmmxMw— Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) March 10, 2022
Donations include £60,000 worth of kit given by Poole-based private security firm Veritas International.
FVUK said it donated 320 British army ration packs, along with several boxes of military clothing, body armour, helmets and boots.
Other items included warm kit for civilians, like blankets and socks, and other medical items such as gowns, gloves, masks, medical kits and sanitiser.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.