Wightlink customers' details stolen in cyber attack
- Published
Hackers are feared to have stolen customers' personal information in a "highly sophisticated" cyber attack on a ferry company.
Wightlink said it has reported the possible breach to police and the Information Commissioner's Office.
It identified a "small number" of people who might have been affected in February and they have been contacted.
The "criminal action" did not affect ferry services, its booking system or website, the company said.
Portsmouth-based Wightlink said despite "taking appropriate security measures", some of its back office IT systems were attacked.
It said it asked cyber security experts to investigate once the incident was discovered. It is now working with the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).
The company's chief executive Keith Greenfield said: "This was a highly sophisticated criminal attack on an essential service.
"I would like to thank all my colleagues at Wightlink who responded quickly ensuring that the impact to customers was minimised and that cross-Solent travel and bookings were unaffected."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.