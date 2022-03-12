Petersfield: Police dispersal order in police after violence
A dispersal order is in place in a town centre after three men were seriously injured in violence.
Two men in their 40s and another man in his 20s were found with serious but non-life threatening injuries after disorder in The Square in Petersfield at about 23:50 GMT on 4 March.
The order will remain in place until 18:00 GMT on Sunday.
Four men were arrested on suspicion of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.
Two men, aged 23 and 46, from Horndean, a man from Petersfield, 26, and a man from Bordon, 27, were arrested on suspicion of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. They have been released under investigation.
The order covers Petersfield's town square and the area bordered by Station Road, Charles Street, The Spain, Hylton Road, Dragon Street and College Street.
It gives Hampshire Constabulary officers the powers to disperse people involved in anti-social behaviour and to seize anything that could be used in anti-social behaviour.
