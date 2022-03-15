Disruption to Fareham and Eastleigh rail services after depot derailment
- Published
Train travellers are facing disruption after a freight train derailed.
South Western Railway (SWR) said the low speed derailment happened within a depot between Fareham and Eastleigh.
Trains from Fareham to Eastleigh are diverting to Southampton Central. Eastleigh to Fareham trains will also divert via Southampton Central from 09:30 GMT.
The train company said disruption on the line was expected to last throughout Tuesday.
Buses are being brought in to take passengers between Fareham and Eastleigh, SWR said they expected to have these in place by 08:30.
⚠️ We've received reports of a low speed derailment in a depot between Fareham and Eastleigh.— SWR Help (@SW_Help) March 15, 2022
Train services in this area will be disrupted.
More information to follow, or visit: https://t.co/R2bbqlzZSg
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.