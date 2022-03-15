Bransgore green space project to mark Queen’s Jubilee
A residents group has planted a public orchard and hedgerow to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The project at Heatherstone Grange in Bransgore, Hampshire, was aimed at improving biodiversity at the former brownfield site.
It was organised by the Heatherstone Grange Green Group after consultations with New Forest District Council (NFDC).
The council's grounds and streetscene teams also helped prepare the area.
Heatherstone Grange was a brownfield site - land once used for industry that now lies redundant - that has been redeveloped to provide social and affordable housing.
It also includes allotments, play areas and a public open space for people to enjoy and explore., the council said.
Open spaces officer Simon Hanney said: "It is great we could work with the residents on this public space to improve the environment and landscape there."
Bransgore resident and project leader Fiona Kilborn said: "NFDC allowing and encouraging our Green Group involvement has provided a new feeling of ownership and responsibility for our open space areas."
