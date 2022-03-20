Woman raped in Fareham town centre
A 22-year-old woman has been raped in a town centre, police said.
Hampshire Constabulary said the woman reported being approached and threatened by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT.
The bearded man, aged in his 20s or early-30s with a slim build, then attacked her near a footbridge over Western Way.
Police have appealed for anyone in the area at the time to get in touch.
