Havant: Cyclist killed in collision with car
A cyclist has been killed in a collision with a car.
The crash, involving a white BMW and a cyclist riding a blue mountain bike, happened in Petersfield Road, Havant, on Sunday at about 14:15 GMT.
Hampshire Constabulary said the cyclist, a man aged 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.
The force has appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.
The driver of the BMW stopped at the scene, and no arrests have been made, police added.
