Winchester couple open home to pregnant Ukrainian refugee
A couple opening up their home to a pregnant Ukrainian refugee are preparing to drive to Poland to pick her up.
Peter O'Keefe and Belinda Harvey, who live near Winchester, have offered their spare room to Ksenia, from Kharkiv, who is seven months pregnant.
Ksenia, 25, whose husband remains in Ukraine, is expected in Warsaw next week once her visa comes through.
Ms Harvey said she had not had a newborn baby in her life since 1986.
The couple, who are both photographers, live in a small three-bedroom cottage in Micheldever Station but have often played host to family members in need of shelter over the years.
Ms Harvey said the decision to host the pregnant refugee came about by accident: "There's another Belinda in the village and they were arranging a meeting. I got copied into an email with the details about this refugee and we just thought 'why not'.
"She's going to need a lot of help, put in contact with the local hospital, maternity services. We'll drive her places."
The couple already have a cot in the house from when their son stayed with his family and say if they need anything else they can ask their "incredibly supportive village".
"Once she gets here I imagine she'll be really upset. I expect we'll have to be sympathetic, but we'll be guided by her and what she wants," Ms Harvey added.
While Ksenia is having to leave her husband behind in Ukraine, she is bringing her Pomeranian dog.
Ms Harvey said it should help fill the gap left after their pet dog was run over and killed earlier in the year.
